HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), a member of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), announced Wednesday that local law enforcement agencies are receiving a total of $1.7 million in grant funding through the PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.

“As a former Assistant District Attorney, I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in crime, in our region and across our Commonwealth, said Langerholc.

“This funding will assist law enforcement in turning the tide and ensuring the safety of our communities.”

Grants were awarded to five agencies throughout the 35th Senatorial District to fund projects such as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, surveillance cameras, automated license plate readers and programs focused on office retention and recruitment.

The local grant recipients include:

City of Johnstown, $759,718

Sandy Township, $562,937

Curwensville Borough, $95,982

Clearfield Borough, $75,840

Ferguson Township, $233,750

The PCCD Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program was created by lawmakers in the state budget approved in July.