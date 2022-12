CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Borough is declaring a snow emergency from 12 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 until 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Residents are strongly reminded that there is no parking permitted along borough streets to allow for snow plowing and removal.

Additionally, residents are reminded to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours, as well as not to shovel or plow snow into the street.