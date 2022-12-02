KARTHAUS – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting an Employment Open House at Quehanna Boot Camp with the intent of providing awareness about employment and career opportunities at the facility.

Date Location Address Time December 14, 2022 Quehanna Boot Camp 4395 Quehanna Highway; Karthaus 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Quehanna Boot Camp hires for a variety of positions starting with entry level. Jobseekers are invited to visit the open house; no appointment or registration is required. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property.

Onsite interviews may take place the day of the event for corrections officer trainees, if positions are open at the time. Please bring two forms of ID.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions for the DOC, follow this link: PA DOC Job Openings.

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.