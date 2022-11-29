CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted homicide for shooting his wife three times.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2021 when police were called to a Lawrence Township residence by the victim herself, who reported Willard Nimrod Fyock, had shot her three times.

On Monday during sentencing court, the victim told Judge Paul E. Cherry that she and Fyock had been married 20 years when he got drunk, and argued with her, before he shot her in the back.

He then stated “That’s right. I shot you.”

After this, he taunted her and discussed where he would shoot her next, she explained.

Her injuries required two operations and she stated that she has long-lasting health problems.

She now suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and has trouble sleeping.

She is still afraid he will be coming after her and “finishing the job.”

The victim asked the judge to give him the full sentence as she is still in fear for her life because she believes he will continue the same behavior.

Thomas K. Hooper, attorney for Fyock, noted that Fyock does not have much of a prior record, only a summary offense and asked for Fyock to receive a minimum sentence of 60 months, which is in the bottom of the standard range for his crime.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked for a longer minimum sentence of 84 months.

Cherry agreed and sentenced Fyock to serve 84 months to 20 years in state prison with three years consecutive probation. He must also pay restitution of over $9,000.

When asked by Cherry if he wanted to say anything, Fyock said no, but when Cherry mentioned that he didn’t even want to apologize, Fyock did say he was sorry.

According to the affidavit, during her call to 911, the victim was moaning and difficult to understand.

As officers from several different departments arrived on the scene, Fyock could be seen standing in a basement room. He was reportedly yelling at the victim.

They were able to get Fyock on the ground and taken into custody without any additional problems.

When they searched the home, they found the 55-year-old victim upstairs where she was able to crawl out of a bedroom. Blood could be seen on the back of her shirt, near her right armpit, police said.

She was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment and then flown to UPMC Altoona due to her condition. She was unable to answer any questions at that point.

A search of the residence reportedly uncovered a pistol with one live round in the chamber and four in the magazine. They also found three shell casings.