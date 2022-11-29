CLEARFIELD – Festival of the Trees will be held at the Dimeling Senior Residence from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging has collaborated with the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce to raise funds supporting the youth mentoring organization Life Fast Forward through donations at this event, which is being held in conjunction with the Taste of the Town Spirit Wine Tour organized by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.

The AAA is asking local business to participate in the Festival of the Trees by entering their tree in the evening’s contest.

All businesses are welcome to bring a tree to the Dimeling Lobby and decorate it according to a theme representing their business, or a theme of their choice.

Due to electrical restraints, it is asked that no lights be placed on the trees. The tree with the most votes will hold the trophy for the 2022 Festival of the Trees.

Online voting can be completed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/festival-of-the-trees-tickets-473557582477. Trees must be up by Dec. 1.

There will also be pictures with Santa, and Caroling throughout the evening.

To register, contact the Dimeling Senior Residence at 814-765-2696, ext. 344.