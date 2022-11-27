CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Historical Society will hold its annual holiday book sale.

It will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the society’s research center at 511 Van Valzah Ave., located adjacent to the Kerr House Museum.

This is a perfect opportunity to buy local and buy a piece of your county history.

All books will be discounted at least 20 percent off, and all art prints will be 50 percent off.

There will also be gift memberships available – another gift option. Each membership comes with a welcome letter, brochures and copy of the society’s bi-annual Bulletin. The Bulletin is almost 40 pages of photos and county history articles.

Visit the society’s Web site for a complete list of books at: clearfieldcountyhistoricalsociety.net

All are welcome to this free event.