CLEARFIELD – The CHS Drama Club takes to the stage for its fall 2022 production of Clue.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.

When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth (Evan Forcey) – the butler, Miss Scarlett (Jaycee Wood), Professor Plum (Ian Gibson), Mrs. White (Mason Marshall), Mr. Green (Ethan Sorbera), Mrs. Peacock (Chloe Mallon) and Colonel Mustard (Isaiah Snyder) race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out … WHO did it, WHERE and with WHAT!

Performances will be held on Dec. 1, 2 and 3, all beginning at 7 p.m. in the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Auditorium. All tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

Additional cast and crew members include: Chloe Beningo, Elizabeth Catherman, Victoria Graham, Sage Hoppe, Madilyn Johnston, Brakstyn Luzier, Maddy Mackey, Farhan Mahmud, Ben Mallon, Rowan Mattern, Peyton Norris, Peyton Reese, Chloe Rowles and Meredith Switala.

This production of Clue is directed by Stephen Switala and Sara Liptak. Production Team as follows: Costume design by Kim Luzier. Prop manager is Alison Marshall.

Stage Manager is Danielle Rishell. Lighting Design by Sarah Catherman. Set construction by Greg Maines, Rick Liptak, Sara Liptak, Chuck Marshall and Casey Hoffman.