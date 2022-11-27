Terence Davis served our country in the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. Name: Terence R. Davis Born: October 30, 1947 Died: July 7, 2021 Hometown: DuBois, Pa. Branch: U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard Terence Davis served his country with the U.S. Navy on the USS Hornet during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-vietnam-war-veteran-terence-r-davis/