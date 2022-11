Ethel L. Johnston, age 86, of duBois, PA, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Born on January 16, 1936 in DuBois, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. & Ethel C. (Cummins) King. She was married to James H. Johnston. He preceded her in death. Ethel retired from Brockway Glass after many years of service. […]

