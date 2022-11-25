STATE COLLEGE – The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID), a Neighborhood Improvement District representing over 350 participating businesses in Downtown State College, offers several initiatives to encourage local shopping.

The Downtown State College Improvement District encourages the community to shop local this holiday season by launching the second-ever Happy Valley Holiday collectable ornament.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 25, the limited-edition ornament, sponsored by the DSCID, will be available for purchase for $14.95 at participating downtown businesses while supplies last.

“This year’s design honors the memory of our dear friend Pat Daugherty and features The Tavern Restaurant. Pat was an integral part of the downtown community and this is a small way to celebrate his legacy” says Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries.

Customers of Downtown State College will enjoy free two-hour garage parking starting on Monday, Nov. 28 and free meter and lot parking from 5 p.m. -10 p.m.

From Dec. 23 – Jan. 2, there’s access to unlimited free parking in garages, lots and meters.

New this year, the DSCID is launching its first ride free program to support alternative transportation and encourage downtown visitation.

Stop into the DSCID office from Nov.28 – Dec. 23 to pick up a free CATA Bus token.

To learn more about these initiatives, please contact Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries at 814-238-7004.

The promotional information can be found on the DSCID’s Web site, including a complete list of participating businesses.