CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its monthly meeting Monday at its headquarters in downtown Clearfield.

Remote participants were provided a virtual option to attend. Registered Democrats may attend monthly committee meetings, which are held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.

Chairperson Bob Tubbs thanked all of the voters, volunteers, precinct committeepersons and candidates for their hard work and a successful mid-term election cycle.

Committee members reviewed the 2023 drafts of the strategic plan and budget, and a vote to approve the final drafts will take place during the December meeting.

The committee discussed local offices up for election in 2023 and anyone wanting to run for local office or school board should contact the CCDC via e-mail at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com or by phone at 814-205-3451.

CCDC will continue weekly “Team Tuesdays” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a special holiday gathering on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All Democrats are welcome to attend.

Lastly, there will be a Candlelight Vigil held at the Clearfield County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will gather as a community to support those who were touched by the horrific attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

This event is a public, non-partisan event organized by CCDC member Dennis Biancuzzo.