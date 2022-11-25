CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman who was on state parole is back in prison, and now faces felony drug and illegal firearms charges.

Gabrielle E. Reffett, 24, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony possession of firearm prohibited (two counts), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and contraband/controlled substance, plus two misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 27, police were requested to assist Pennsylvania State Parole with a home check on Clark Street.

At the scene, agents reported controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and two firearms were located inside the residence. Reffett and another parolee were taken into custody.

Reffett allegedly possessed $3,186 cash, a scale with a small piece of crystal methamphetamine, several baggies of methamphetamine and numerous items of paraphernalia.

In Reffett’s bedroom, agents located a black safe containing a Taurus 9 mm handgun and a FN FNX-45 .45 caliber handgun. There was also a bundle of marijuana, police said.

Because of her criminal history, Reffett is prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Reffett gave officers permission to search her phone as part of the investigation and they reportedly observed messages regarding drug-related activity.

Reffett was searched at the scene, and when asked by police, indicated she had nothing illegal prior to transport to Clearfield County Jail.

In booking Reffett was searched by jail staff, which discovered a small zipper case in her bra. Reportedly, she asked staff not to disclose the finding to police.

Among the items inside the case were plastic baggies, balloons, a plastic straw, tinfoil with burnt residue and suspected methamphetamine.

Reffett waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending her case to county court. She is being held in county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.