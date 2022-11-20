Arts Engagement Family Program provides affordable theater experience

UNIVERSITY PARK – The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State aims to make the performing arts more affordable for families with the creation of a program.

The Arts Engagement Family Program provides discounted tickets to families that meet the eligibility requirement of a household income of $60,000 or less.

Program benefits include:

reduced ticket pricing starting at $10 per ticket for most shows, and no ticket higher than $25;

family-friendly events and activities; and

value-added offers from the Center for the Performing Arts and its partners.

Approved families will be able to choose two to six tickets for each event, with a maximum of five events. Tickets are $10 for each event, with the exception of “Our Planet Live in Concert” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” which are $25 each.

Visit Arts Engagement Family Program at https://tinyurl.com/yytd8sbm to apply.

If you have questions or suggestions regarding the new program, please contact Keith Brainard, customer service supervisor, via e-mail at kab248@psu.edu or by calling 814-865-5011.

Eligible events

Soweto Gospel Choir

“Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming”

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29

Eisenhower Auditorium

“In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”

Honolulu Theatre for Youth

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Eisenhower Auditorium

“A Standing Witness” with Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano and Music from Copland House

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Eisenhower Auditorium

Soul Science Lab

“Make a Joyful Noize”

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Eisenhower Auditorium

Flip Fabrique

“Muse”

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Eisenhower Auditorium

Amir ElSaffar and Two Rivers Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

Eisenhower Auditorium

“Our Planet Live in Concert” Featuring Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11

Eisenhower Auditorium

“Fiddler on the Roof”

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18

Eisenhower Auditorium

Takács String Quartet with Julien Labro, bandoneonist

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

School of Music Recital Hall

Find the Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.