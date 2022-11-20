Arts Engagement Family Program provides affordable theater experience
UNIVERSITY PARK – The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State aims to make the performing arts more affordable for families with the creation of a program.
The Arts Engagement Family Program provides discounted tickets to families that meet the eligibility requirement of a household income of $60,000 or less.
Program benefits include:
- reduced ticket pricing starting at $10 per ticket for most shows, and no ticket higher than $25;
- family-friendly events and activities; and
- value-added offers from the Center for the Performing Arts and its partners.
Approved families will be able to choose two to six tickets for each event, with a maximum of five events. Tickets are $10 for each event, with the exception of “Our Planet Live in Concert” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” which are $25 each.
Visit Arts Engagement Family Program at https://tinyurl.com/yytd8sbm to apply.
If you have questions or suggestions regarding the new program, please contact Keith Brainard, customer service supervisor, via e-mail at kab248@psu.edu or by calling 814-865-5011.
Eligible events
Soweto Gospel Choir
“Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming”
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29
Eisenhower Auditorium
“In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”
Honolulu Theatre for Youth
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5
Eisenhower Auditorium
“A Standing Witness” with Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano and Music from Copland House
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21
Eisenhower Auditorium
Soul Science Lab
“Make a Joyful Noize”
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Eisenhower Auditorium
Flip Fabrique
“Muse”
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28
Eisenhower Auditorium
Amir ElSaffar and Two Rivers Ensemble
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4
Eisenhower Auditorium
“Our Planet Live in Concert” Featuring Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11
Eisenhower Auditorium
“Fiddler on the Roof”
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18
Eisenhower Auditorium
Takács String Quartet with Julien Labro, bandoneonist
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20
School of Music Recital Hall
