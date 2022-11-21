COUDERSPORT – The Potter County Artisan Co-op in Coudersport will be hosting a Christmas Open House Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., during the annual Christmas in a Small Town in Coudersport.

The center is decorated with a Christmas theme, and several artists have Christmas decorations for sale, which can be seen throughout the gallery.

There will be a variety of affordable art, free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies, kids’ crafts, opportunity to meet some of the artists. Volunteers That Care will be selling raffle tickets.

The Potter County Artisan Co-op is a juried collective of local fine art and master craftsmanship. Available items include: maple syrup, honey, pickles and relishes, artisan cheese, knitted and crocheted hats and quilted items natural soaps and herbal teas.

The center has handmade pottery—from beer steins to coffee mugs. There’s also a variety of baskets, painted gourds, photographs, wildlife drawings, paintings, dream catchers, greeting cards, books and Eliot Ness Fest memorabilia including T-shirts.

Each item is unique—none are the exact same and each has been individually crafted by local artisans. And, best of all, they are made locally.

The Potter County Artisan Co-op is located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport, Pa., and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 814-274-8165; visit the center’s Web site www.pottercountyartisancenter.com or its official Facebook page.