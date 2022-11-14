DUBOIS – Santa and Mrs. Claus will again visit Penn State DuBois this year for the 28th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Children and families are invited to register for breakfast from 8 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Hiller Student Union.

Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/psudsanta.

In addition to breakfast, children will have the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and tell them what they want for Christmas. Games and activities will also be available.

Sponsored by the Student Government Association and organized through the Office of Student Affairs, the cost is $4 per person, with all proceeds supporting the efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that grants wishes to children battling critical illnesses. In the United States and its territories, Make-A-Wish makes a dream come true for a child every 34 minutes.

For more information, contact Ann in the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Affairs at 814-375-4760 or auw695@psu.edu.