State police at Clearfield
- State police responded to a possible Protection from Abuse (PFA) violation Nov. 4 in Bradford Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of burglary Nov. 1 on Main Street in Grampian Borough. During the incident, a 46-year-old Grampian woman allegedly stole multiple items from the victim, including clothing as well as a bank and a TAN card. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft Nov. 9 in Boggs Township. According to a station-issued news release, the victim received a text-message from an unknown number, stating her EBT card had been compromised and it requested account information to confirm. After providing the information, the victim allegedly discovered $329.09 worth of funds had been taken from her card. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a retail theft in progress Nov. 13 at Walmart, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, a 21-year-old Clearfield male had removed the key for the electronics display cases, and was attempting to remove items. While officers were en route, staff indicated they’d detained the male; however, he reportedly managed to flee prior to police arrival. He was later located by Clearfield Borough officers due to traveling by bicycle in low temperatures without a jacket or sweatshirt, which were left at the scene. Charges are currently pending at this time.