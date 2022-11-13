UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Those interested in improving the health of Pennsylvania’s waterways can attend a Penn State Extension webinar to learn about the Master Watershed Steward program, which educates and empowers volunteers to carry out watershed projects and education in their communities.

“Master Watershed Steward Information Sessions for the Pennsylvania Wilds” will occur on December 8th, 2022; December 16th, 2022; and January 17th, 2023. These events are designed for those who want to make a positive difference in their communities, have a keen interest in the environment, are willing to learn and teach, and have time to volunteer.

The webinars will cover the Master Watershed Steward program training, structure, commitment and requirements; the types of projects in which the Master Watershed Steward volunteer team engages; valuable program partners; and Penn State Extension and the land-grant university system.

Among other projects, Master Watershed Stewards:

— Teach adults and children about water quality, wildlife habitats and the environment.

— Develop educational materials.

— Organize and conduct educational events, stream clean-ups and invasive plant removal projects.

— Design and maintain demonstration gardens.

— Conduct stream monitoring projects and research.

— Research and write newsletters and online articles.

— Partner with municipal officials on projects such as bioswales, rain gardens, native meadows and other green stormwater management solutions.

Penn State Extension offers these workshops free of charge. However, participants must register by the day prior to their chosen Information Session to receive the link to access the webinar. Participants only need to attend one session.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-information-session-for-pa-wilds.