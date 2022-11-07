CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing charges for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a member of an online predator watch group posing as a teenage boy.

Matthew Uncles, 42, is charged with criminal attempt-corruption of minors, criminal attempt-unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

According to Lawrence Township police, Uncles first contacted a decoy with 814 Pred Hunters Nov. 2 and initiated conversation that became sexual in nature.

Reportedly, Uncles agreed to meet the decoy at a local business Nov. 3 but fled once the group tried to confront him. The group followed Uncles to his residence until police arrival.