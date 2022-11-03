CLEARFIELD – A Pittsburgh man is being accused of trying to solicit sex from a member of an online predator watch group posing as a teenage girl.

Richard A. Fix IV, 38, is charged by Clearfield Borough police with felony corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility, plus related offenses.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fix messaged one of the group’s online decoys Oct. 22 through a dating app. They also conversed via text messages.

The group provided a white binder of conversations that occurred between the decoy and Fix, which police say shows the decoy “made it clear” early on that she was 15 years old.

“Fix acknowledges [her age] but continues to engage in conversation in attempt to solicit sex, sends explicit pictures and asks what her limits are,” the affidavit states.

He also allegedly asks for “sexy pictures” of the girl and offers to “help her learn new things” before ultimately making arrangements to meet her Oct. 23.

Fix was detained and transported to the police station where he agreed to speak with police. Reportedly, he confessed to driving to Clearfield to have sex with the girl.

Fix waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court for further disposition. Currently bail is set at $100,000.