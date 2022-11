Clearfield- The Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus will host a Business Expo and Open House on November 15 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local employers providing job opportunities and speak with expect faculty about degree programs.

There will be door prizes and free gifts to the first 30 attendees. View flyer below to register.