WOODLAND – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that work on the Interstate 80 Woodland Interchange project at mile-marker 123 has completed.

Small crews remain on-site for various cleanup activities, but construction ended on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Construction on the project began in 2020, with overall work consisting of replacing the I-80 bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion, Pa., was the contractor on this $17.9 million job.

