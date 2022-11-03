WEST DECATUR – Following a ribbon-cutting for the first completed homes at the Village of Hope on Oct. 20, the very first person to officially become a resident there accepted the keys to her home from Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Gillespie.

Donna Shaw of Boggs Township is eager to move in. “It’s like it’s not reality yet. There are just no words. It’s so exciting,” Shaw said while looking around her newly-constructed residence.

Village of Hope a, subsidiary of Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, is situated on nearly 50 acres in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, in a rural, tranquil setting.

It is an inclusive M.A.G.I.C. Community (multi-ability, multi-generational, inclusive, community) where individuals of all ages and abilities are welcomed and appreciated as unique and important to the overall functioning of the community.

With income-based pricing, state-of-the-art housing is available for people of all ages and abilities. The mission is to provide an alternate option to traditional assisted living or nursing home environments for people who can live independently, but may need some assistance with daily tasks.

“This is an alternative to institutional lock-down environments, providing a far more open, fulfilling and healthy life at a lower cost,” Gillespie said.

“At Village of Hope, people can live their lives the way they choose, while knowing they still have the support of an inclusive community right outside their door.

“They also are not responsible for upkeep and maintenance like snow removal or yard work, so many burdens are taken from the people who choose to live here, so that they can focus on enjoying independent living.”

Independent living was one of the most appealing qualities offered at VOH for Shaw. She has been living with her son and his family for some time.

And while they have a solid family relationship, having a home of her own and the sense of pride that comes with it is something she missed.

She said, “It’s just a place of my own. I knew I wanted to stay in Boggs Township in my own place, and this fit the bill.”

The single-level layout is also important to Shaw, who found the stairs in her son’s home were becoming more difficult to navigate.

“I like that it’s all one floor,” she said. “I had to go up and down stairs to go to bed or do laundry. One floor will be nice.”

The home Shaw shared with her son’s family is only a quarter mile down the road from her new home at Village of Hope, which will allow her to still see her family frequently, while also enjoying her independence.

Her son Ethan said, “This will be better for her overall. She’ll be independent and have the dignity of knowing she can have her own home on one floor.

“She wanted to still be able to watch the kids and stay involved in the community. And she’s close in case she wants to get together.

“Plus, she doesn’t have to maintain the place, or do any of the work. That’s taken care of.”

Residents, like Shaw, who like to remain active will enjoy the addition of a Village Hall that will come in a future development phase.

Centrally located, this facility will provide space for social gatherings, activities, and events such as concerts, BINGO and more.

Duplexes and single-family homes will both be available as the Village of Hope grows. For more information, visit www.mrvoh.life or call 814-765-2696.