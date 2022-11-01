CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) in downtown Clearfield will have performances of William Shakespeare’s MacBeth Nov. 3-5 and 10-12 at 7:30 p.m.

In Shakespeare’s shortest play, a coven of witches prophesied that MacBeth shall be King. His wife, consumed with hubris, incites him to take what should never have been his, resulting in an all-consuming spiral of doom and destruction.

We aim to dispel people’s fear of Shakespeare as we promise Halloween scariness and a snapshot of the oldest fault known to mankind: the ‘tragic flaw’ – overweening ambition and greed.

This is an ancient story that has been told over and over in poetry, in fiction, in bookstore bestsellers and in life on every news outlet.

Shakespeare takes us through a journey of managing what ‘seems’ and what is… what is desired and what becomes. Come with us on this spiral down a rabbit hole. You never know where this will end.

This production, which contains some adult themes, chilling scenes and scary visual effects, is not suitable for young children. Teens and adults will enjoy every moment.

Tickets can be purchased online at ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

This production is Directed by Gayle Gearhart.

This production is sponsored in part by Historica Plus. Season sponsors are Bigfoot, Pop and Passport radio stations.