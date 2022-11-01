Clearfield— A large crowd of people turned out, including 17 local cooks for the Men Who Cook Event that was held Saturday. The three hour event raised over $2,000 to benefit Boy Scout Troop 9.

Husband and wife duo, Dawn and Tim Winters, emceed the event while attendees feasted on preparations such as bison chili, beef brisket, asiago chicken pasta, pork carnitas and an array of deserts.

A major thank you went out to all of the cooks who made the event possible. Dallas Kephart, Republican Candidate for State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 73rd Legislative District; Sheriff Mike Churner & Deputies, John Sobel, Clearfield Co. Commissioner; Ryan Sayers, Clearfield Co. District Attorney; Sam Vitullo, Manager at Belding & Mull; Frank Wholaver, American Legion Riders; Willie Null, Exec. Director for Clearfield Co. Conservation District; Mason Strouse, Mayor of Clearfield Borough; Tim Winters, Winters Signs; Kenny Elbe, Tyson Foods; and junior competitors, and Thomas and Mason Wholaver.

Kenny Elbe took home the trophy in the professional category, and Sam Vitullo won the best in the home cook division. Young entrants, Thomas and Mason Wholaver, won the junior title and Sheriff Churner and Deputies took home the team division trophy.

The event was sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Novey Recycling and The After Dark.