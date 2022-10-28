CLEARFIELD – Two men, accused in unrelated cases with trying to solicit sex from a member of an online predator watch group posing as a teenage girl, were scheduled for court Wednesday.

David M. Palmgren, 38, of Clearfield is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors, criminal attempt-unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility, plus two misdemeanors.

Kenneth G. Klingler, 31, of Brisbin is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors, criminal attempt-unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility, plus one misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit in the first case, Lawrence Township police were requested to assist 814-Pred-Hunters Oct. 13 at Lawrence Park Village Apartments.

Palmgren had messaged an individual whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl. He had also allegedly sent her a picture of his privates and asked her to walk to meet him for illicit contact.

Throughout the course of their conversation, the decoy pointed out to Palmgren that she was much younger in age. Police seized Palmgren’s phone in lieu of a search warrant.

Palmgren waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court for further disposition. Bail is set at $25,000 monetary, which he’s posted.

According to the affidavit in the second case, police received information that 814-Pred-Hunters were livestreaming from a local convenience store Oct. 18.

The group was on-scene with a suspect, Klingler, who was allegedly there to meet an individual whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sexual activities.

Klingler first contacted the decoy Oct. 14 through a dating app and the two exchanged numbers. They conversed again Oct. 17 and Klingler acknowledged the decoy’s age and asked about school.

Reportedly he solicited pictures from the decoy, and suggested they could likely have sex in the store’s bathroom because there wouldn’t be many people around and asked to video record it.

In an interview with police, Klingler admitted to knowing the girl was underage and that he wanted to have sex with her. He also repeatedly stated how he’s really screwed up his life now.

Klingler also waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, as well as had his bail modified from $50,000 to $25,000, monetary.