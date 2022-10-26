CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of raping a teen girl was sentenced to state prison Tuesday during plea and sentencing court.

Brian Thomas Bonar, 37, pleaded guilty to felony rape and misdemeanor terroristic threats.

Prior to sentencing, a letter written by the victim that graphically described the encounter and its impact on her was read into the record.

She started by saying that after today he would no longer have power over her.

“You took something from me,” she wrote and it was not yours to take.

She goes on to say he took her free will, right to say no and her sense of security.

You didn’t care that I said stop or that you were hurting me, she stated.

She continues to see him everywhere and still feels his hands around her throat. “I feel like I died that day.”

“You have no idea how much damage you have caused,” she said, adding that when she closes her eyes to sleep at night, she sees his face.

Bonar’s attorney, Jendi Schwab said he had planned to speak himself from a prepared letter, but after he changed clothes for court, he couldn’t find it. Instead, she stated that he is taking responsibility for his actions and wanted to apologize.

Schwab noted that Bonar spared the victim additional trauma by not taking the case to trial.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked the judge to give Bonar a longer sentence than was originally recommended, explaining that he is a danger to the community. Sayers suggested an eight-and-a-half to 25-year sentence.

Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced him to serve seven to 15 years in state prison with three years consecutive probation.

Bonar must complete sex offender counseling and is prohibited from unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Although it was determined that he is not a sexually-violent predator, Bonar will still have to register with authorities under Megan’s Law.

According to the affidavit, Bonar picked the girl up and drove her to garage in Knox Township on March 30.

After they entered the building, Bonar forced her to perform a sex act on him before removing her clothing and sexually assaulting her.

At one point, he reportedly grabbed her by the throat, chocking her and causing her to become light headed.

Investigators examined messages between Bonar and the victim indicating he was aware of the victim’s age.

During a medical examination, injuries were seen on the victim that were consistent with her statements, according to the criminal complaint.