James Russell Elder died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022. James was born in Brookville, PA to Agda and Russell Elder on March 22, 1936. He was married to Barbara Elder for 63 years. Jim grew up on a farm in Strattanville, PA. He graduated from Clarion University and began his career as a teacher in Kane, […]

