Gary R. Hidinger, age 82, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday October 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 11, 1940 in Halton, PA; he was the son of the late Russell and Eleanor Shaffer Hidinger. On May 23, 1959 he was married to Kayleen “Kay” Brownlee and she survives. Retired, Gary […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gary-r-hidinger/