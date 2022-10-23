UNIVERSITY PARK — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, just announced the continuation of its highly-successful tour with?the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023, featuring very special guest TOTO.?

Journey, diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, will take the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday, March 3, with its catalog of global chart-topping hits, including?”Don’t Stop Believin,”?”Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights”?and more.?

Very special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including?“Rosanna,” “Africa”?and?“Hold the Line,”?will join?Journey on all dates.

Tickets went on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21.

Journey features founder, Neal Schon?(lead guitarist),?Jonathan Cain?(keyboards, backing vocals),?Arnel Pineda?(lead vocals)?Jason Derlatka?(keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo?(drums, vocals)?and?Todd Jensen?(bass).??

Neal Schon, is a three-time Hall of Fame inductee: Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two?BMI?songwriter awards and was inducted into the?Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?as a member of Journey.

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023,” said Journey founder?Neal Schon.

“We are?looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends, TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and?rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

Jonathan Cain?added, “Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with TOTO. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives.

“The music of Journey, along with the music of TOTO, is an example of ‘certain music’ during ‘uncertain times.’” TOTO’s?Steve Lukather said, “’On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends,?Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends…a blast off-stage as well.”