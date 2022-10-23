Larry DeChurch served our country in the United States Army. Name: Lawrence R. “Larry” DeChurch Born: March 15, 1932 Died: October 10, 2022 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Larry was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. He also served the community through his membership with the Ss. Cosmas & Damian Parish […]

