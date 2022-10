Barbara J. Heffner, 79, Rockton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born March 7, 1943, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Bernice (Spicher) Griffith. On February 1, 1964, she married Jarome (Jay) Heffner at the First Baptist Church in DuBois. He survives. Barbara was an active member of the First Baptist Church of DuBois, where […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/barbara-j-heffner/