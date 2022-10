Vernon “Vern” Reid Blystone, 78, of Creekside, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 3, 1944, to Reid S. and Roselle T. (Kunkle) Blystone. Vern was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserves and worked to auger coal for the […]

