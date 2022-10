CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Election Office is in search of poll workers to work at the following locations for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election:

Clearfield Borough – Fourth Ward

Westover Borough

Greenwood Township

Woodward Township – Second Precinct

You must be a resident and registered voter of these precincts in order to work. If interested, please contact the Clearfield County Election Office at 814-765-2642, Ext. 5053.