CLEARFIELD – The Chinklacamoose Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, or A.B.A.T.E., recently held its annual “helmet drive.”

Over the past four weekends, members took donations of any amount in their helmets downtown as well as at local grocery store locations.

A.B.A.T.E. began the fund drive several years ago, and ever since, it’s witnessed the generosity of others grow as donation totals continually rise.

And, this year, it teamed up with other organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles 812 of Clearfield.

Together the groups raised enough funds to fill a box truck with food and toys thanks to the generosity and support of their community.

Following the fund drive, A.B.A.T.E. members – with some friends – met at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Clearfield, to shop and fill the box truck that was so kindly donated by Grice Gun Shop.

Store staff have also been a significant help over the years, and always make sure their shelves are well-stocked with a variety of offerings.

After the box truck was full, it was delivered to the Clearfield Salvation Army where A.B.A.T.E members were treated to a lunch prepared by parishioners as a show of appreciation.