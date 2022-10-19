CLEARFIELD – Are you on the “haunt” for a new job?

Visit the PA CareerLink Clearfield County at Clearfield’s “Job ‘Haunting’ Job Fair” Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at 1125 Linden St., Clearfield, and features opportunities for job seekers to meet with local employers, get help with resumes and find out what CareerLink has to offer. There will be free food, drinks and fun.

For more information, call 814-765-8118 or visit the Facebook page @Clearfield CareerLink. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. It’s an Equal Opportunity Employer/Program.