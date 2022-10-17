HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Coal Alliance has recognized the efforts of its member companies who prioritize the safety of its employees and the commitment to reclaiming coal mine sites throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The PCA Reclamation Awards are meant to highlight companies that exceed federal and state regulations to transform former mining operations into land with environmentally sound conditions and productive uses during the 2022 calendar year.

The Keystone Mine Safety Awards are assigned to member companies to recognize outstanding safety records at mine sites. The data is retrieved from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

Reclamation Awards

Best Overall

Cleveland Cliffs, North Fork Mine (Somerset County)

Category: Large Project (75 acres +)

PBS Coals Inc., Hart Mine (Somerset County)

Category: Medium Project (25 – 75 acres)

Wilson Creek Energy, Hamer Mine (Somerset County)

Category: Small Project (under 25 acres)

Heritage Coal and Natural Resources, Saylor Mine (Somerset County)

Keystone Mine Safety Awards

Longwall

CONSOL Energy, Enlow Fork Mine (Greene and Washington Counties)

787,575 man-hours, NFDL 1.523

Large Continuous Mine

Rosebud Mining Company, Madison Mine (Cambria County)

154,311 man-hours, NFDL 1.29

Small Continuous Mine

Rosebud Mining Company, Penfield Mine (Clearfield County)

46,590 man-hours, NFDL 0

Large Surface Mine

Heritage Natural Resources, Mast Mine (Somerset County)

124,266 man-hours, NFDL 0

Small Surface Mine

RES Coal LLC, RES Houtzdale (Clearfield County)

51,238 man-hours, NFDL 0

Keystone Manufacturing & Field Service Awards

Large Manufacturer

JENNMAR (Allegheny County)

2.31 NFDL

1,474,485 man-hours

Large Field Service

JENNCHEM (Allegheny County)

4.53 NFDL

220,911 man-hours

“In addition to coal being the backbone of Pennsylvania’s energy production and manufacturing, our members take pride in their commitment to employees’ safety and environmental stewardship,” said PCA Executive Director Rachel Gleason.

“These awards honor their continued dedication to protecting the Commonwealth’s two most important resources.”

The winners of the Reclamation Awards were chosen in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Active and Abandoned Mine Operations using an evaluation process based on pre-mining condition, reclamation quality, the degree of difficulty and correction of environmental and safety hazards.

The winners of the Keystone Mine Safety and Manufacturing & Field Service Awards are chosen based on the lowest non-fatal day lost (NFDL) rates in the prior calendar year.