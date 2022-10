CLEARFIELD – All children and their families are invited to Trunk-or-Treat at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be food, crafts and lots of candy. Don’t forget to wear your costume. For more information about Trunk-or-Treat, call 814-765-9222 or visit the church’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield).

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.