Lawrence Township
- Police reported the arrest of David Palmgren, 38, of Clearfield at Lawrence Park Village. According to a department-issued news release, information was received from 814-Pred-Hunters on Oct. 13 regarding Palmgren. He’d allegedly attempted to have “illicit” contact with a 15-year-old girl, and was housed in county jail in lieu of $25,000 on charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Oct. 13 at a Clearfield business. According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding a female snorting cocaine in the drive-thru lane. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the vehicle in question but around an hour later, it was observed traveling west on state Route 879. The female was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and also found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw; charges are currently pending at this time.