CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Assistant Police Chief Nathan Curry reported at the borough’s committee meetings Thursday that for the past week-and-a-half to two weeks, school bus traffic violations have dropped off.

He gave a thank you to the residents as well as the local media for spreading the word and keeping the public informed.

Council Vice President Steve Livergood inquired if crossing guards were going to be implemented yet, and Curry said that at this time, crossing guards may not be needed, but if violations rise again, then crossing guards would be considered.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith reported that the department has been visiting schools to spread the word about fire safety.

He also said eight firefighters have passed their Firefighter 1 Certification. Those include Smith, Assistant Chief Mike Yankevich, Todd Kling, Tristen Buck, Denise Boyd, Dennis Lumadue, Rick Mattern and John Baker.

The borough is also having issues with illegal dumping at the compost site, recycling site and the borough garage.

Residents using the compost site and recycling site are strongly encouraged to take the time to look at the signs posted that list what is and is not acceptable. Violators can and will be fined and possibly prosecuted.

It was reccomended to create a snow removal contractor list for the street department. According to Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott, it’s been quite a few years since the borough’s Street Department needed assistance in snow removal.

Street material bids will also be opened at next week’s regular council meeting.

Trick-or-Treat will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents are asked to please leave their porch lights on if they would like to be visited.

Fourth Ward Councilman Greg Forcey has submitted his resignation, which will be voted upon at next week’s meeting and lead council to advertise the open seat.

It was also reccomended that council reappoint Andy Spencer to the Clearfield Municipal Authority Board and appoint Tyler Noel to the Borough Planning Commission.