CLEARFIELD – A Ligonier man is being accused of trying to solicit sex from a member of an online watch group whom posed as a teenage girl.

Todd D. Guldenschuh, 36, is charged by Assistant Chief Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough police with felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor hire/employ/use minor to assist.

According to the criminal complaint, information was received at 7:38 p.m. Oct. 4 from 814-Pred-Hunters about a male who had arrived to meet a 15-year-old girl at the Clearfield Driving Park.

Curry was supplied a binder with printouts of conversations that had occurred between Guldenschuh and a “decoy” through the “MeetMe” dating app.

The decoy made her age very “clear,” Curry wrote in the complaint, and Guldenschuh still tried to solicit sex. He was located on-scene and transported to the police station for an interview.

Guldenschuh allegedly confessed that he sent messages – including a picture of his private area – with the intent of meeting the teen for sex.

When Curry reviewed the binder’s contents, it showed that Guldenschuh messaged the girl around 11:06 a.m., and that early on, she indicated she was 15.

He not only acknowledged her age, but also reportedly advised the girl “not to tell.” Later he admitted that another teen had “no problem” showing her private area to him.

After sending an inappropriate photo, Guldenschuh tried meeting the teen and sent several messages asking why she wasn’t there yet, according to the complaint.

Guldenschuh was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but it was continued until a later date. His bail is set at $75,000, which he posted.