CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County’s downtown government buildings are getting a security upgrade.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board of commissioners approved a contract with Morefield Communications to complete the upgrade.

“It will provide a panic button alarm system for our courthouse, administrative offices and annex,” said Commissioner John Sobel.

The upgrade will include mass notification capability via computer popups and text messaging, he said.

“Certainly, it will provide a step up in our level of security not only for our buildings, but also for our personnel.”

The county will advance funds totaling $66,689.42 for the upgrade that will be fully reimbursed by year’s end.

Reimbursement is provided through the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC).

Also, on Tuesday, the board approved a purchase of service agreement with recently-retired jail warden David Kessling.

Kessling has agreed to assist as the county transitions under a new warden and administration at Clearfield County Jail.

He will work on a consultant basis on matters like the budget at a rate of $25/hour with a max of 240 hours.

The agreement expires at the end of the year, and if he’s needed beyond that, it would have to go before the board for consideration.

“We appreciate former Warden Kessling and his willingness to assist as we transition to a new administration,” Sobel said.