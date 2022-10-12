PENFIELD – Camp Mountain Run will host its sixth annual haunted house event, known as The Haunt, the last three Fridays and Saturdays in October.

The dates are Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29, from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. The Haunt draws in attendees from all over the state.

Last year, over 1,500 people attended over the three weekends. The Haunt features all volunteer actors who donate their time to help make the event a success.

Each year, room themes change to keep the event fun and exciting. Organizers try to average between 10-13 rooms with a lot of scare areas. They also have a concession stand.

Proceeds from The Haunt are used to pay for improvements for Camp Mountain Run. Camp Mountain Run is a scout camp owned by the Bucktail Council, BSA (Boy Scouts of America).

Proceeds benefit Bucktail Council, BSA and Camp Mountain Run. Camp Mountain Run hosts a Scout camp each summer that welcomes more than 700 scouts and leaders. It’s located at 4980 Mountain Run Rd., in Penfield.

Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online. There are also discounts for large groups. More information can be found at www.campmountainrunforyourlife.com.