CLEARFIELD- The Lock Haven Clearfield campus of Commonwealth University will host an open house on Friday, Oct. 21. The program will run from 1-3 p.m. in Founder’s Hall. Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about what The Haven at Clearfield has to offer.

During the program, there will be an academic fair and prospective students will visit with faculty, learn about admissions and financial aid, and participate in self-guided tours. There will be refreshments, Lock Haven goodie bags, and a bingo scavenger hunt.

Space is limited and registration is requested. To schedule a visit or register for the open house, visit https://apply.commonwealthu.edu/register/clearfieldOH or call 814-768-3405.