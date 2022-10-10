MORRIS TOWNSHIP – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Morris Township.

The crash occurred at 8:09 a.m. along state Route 53, south of Emigh Run Road, according to Clearfield-based state police.

State police say 84-year-old Harold J. Evans of Philipsburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reportedly, the crash occurred as Evans attempted to turn left from a driveway onto SR 53 and pulled in front of another vehicle.

Two people – Evans’ passenger and the other driver – were taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Neither driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

State police were assisted by the Morris Township Fire Department, PennDOT, Moshannon Valley EMS and towing services.