GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club will host a Halloween “Walk-Thru” Trunk-or-Treat for all children at the Grampian Community Park.

The Trunk-or-Treat will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held but as a “drive-thru” event.

Halloween treats will be handed out by participating vendors; all treats will be “child safe and appropriate.” Vendors must pre-register.

The club will provide each child with a large Halloween bag for their treats. Treats will be available for the first 300 children.

Attendees are invited to come in costume, but organizers kindly ask that costumes not be overly scary or gruesome.

The club is very grateful to the Trunk-or-Treat vendors and community for their continued support of its Halloween activities, which provide fun times for local children and families.

For more information or questions, please contact Shirley at 814-277-6841 or e-mail SHYbennett@gmail.com. Information is also available on the Grampian Lions Club Facebook page.