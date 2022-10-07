LOCK HAVEN -Enrollment figures for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, comprising Commonwealth University, have been released.

According to the official count taken Sept. 12, after the 15th day of classes for the Fall 2022 semester, there are 12,093 students enrolled at the integrated University.

The breakdown of enrollment for Fall 2022, both undergraduate and graduate students, at Bloomsburg is 7,440 students; Lock Haven (including Clearfield) is 2,860; and Mansfield, 1,793. Overall, the enrollment for Commonwealth University is the third highest in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

“In a very challenging year, I want to thank all the individuals, both staff and faculty, who have supported the admissions process,” said Bashar Hanna, Commonwealth University president. “There are many positives to take away from this year’s class and I am proud to welcome our newest Huskies, Bald Eagles, and Mounties. I am confident that we will continue to recruit strong classes in the coming years.”

Among Commonwealth University first-year students, the top five majors are nursing followed by health sciences, psychology, early childhood education, and biology.

Commonwealth University supports the workforce needs of the region and state with more than 80% of students enrolled in foundational, in-demand programs like:

Business Administration

Early Childhood Education

Special Education

Criminal Justice

Applied Computer Science

Biology

Psychology

Social Work

Media and Journalism

Exercise Science

Nursing

Health Sciences w/ pre-professional pathway

The number of first-year students at Bloomsburg is 1,403, Lock Haven at 469 (including Clearfield), and Mansfield at 283. The total number of first-year students for all of Commonwealth U is 2,155.

The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities under the banner of Commonwealth University is a bold investment in the communities and people of Pennsylvania. Our mission is to expand high-quality, affordable academic opportunities to support the needs of all learners. We’re building a powerful tomorrow by boldly changing the trajectory of public higher education to position ourselves for growth, increased access, and to meet economic and workforce development needs. Together we’re honoring our history, investing in today, and building a powerful tomorrow. That’s the power of three.