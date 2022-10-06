JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Jefferson County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than almost any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 392 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Jefferson County’s imprisonment rate is almost double the state average of about 200 residents […]

