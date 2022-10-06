Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Full-Time Custodian. This position is available immediately at the Keystone School District. Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Current Act 34, 151, 168 and FBI Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to: Mr. Michael McCormick Acting Superintendent 451 Huston Avenue Knox, PA 16232 Deadline: October 21, 2022 or […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-full-time-custodial-position/