DUBOIS – PennVEST is requiring DuBois City provide a minimum sewage rate and start date for its wastewater treatment facility loans.

During Monday night’s council meeting, City Solicitor Toni Cherry explained that this would be the minimum rate and not the hard rate for the duration of the loan.

There had been concerns that if unforeseen cost increases would occur, any rate would be too low and unchangeable. The city’s sewage rate will be $19 per 1,000 gallons as of Dec 31, 2025.

Councilmember Diane Bernardo also raised a challenge to the Sept 29 work session minutes.

It was regarding the last series of meetings’ heated exchanges between DuBois City and Sandy Township on the consolidation.

Per the minutes, City Mayor Ed Walsh stated that Supervisor Sam Mollica admitted the meeting he questioned wasn’t secret or illegal.

Bernardo said Mollica didn’t admit to being misinformed on the radio, despite making accusations on the radio.

She continued, saying that the township could’ve been more professional by calling for an executive session.

“How can you be misinformed if you don’t even ask the right questions?” asked Bernardo.