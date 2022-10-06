ALTOONA – Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced a donation matching challenge of $60,000 to further its support of the Special Olympics.

Throughout the month of October, customers can donate to Special Olympics to ensure people with intellectual disabilities have opportunities to discover new strengths and abilities.

Customers at all of Sheetz’s 660-plus locations will be able to support the Special Olympics through donation boxes near the register or by adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale through Oct. 31.

Sheetz will match customer donations up to $60,000. The donations will go directly toward supporting the Special Olympics chapters that are located within the six-state footprint Sheetz operates in (Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia).

The donations will specifically help the Special Olympics in providing year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“At Sheetz, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, president and chief executive officer of Sheetz.

“The Special Olympics has a great tradition of transforming the lives of thousands of individuals within our footprint.

“It’s an organization that has always been near and dear to our heart and we’re proud to continue supporting the Special Olympics and its members through this campaign.”

A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz extends its assistance to the organization through monetary and product donations as well as event volunteers.

In addition to hosting a giving campaign every October, Sheetz supports the Special Olympics’ Summer Games and Polar Plunge events.

During the grand opening ceremonies for its new stores, Sheetz donates $2,500 to the local chapter of Special Olympics.

Sheetz also plans to donate $50,000 to Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.